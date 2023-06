— Increased net product revenue 37% in the first quarter of 2023 vs. prior year quarter — — Reduced operating expenses 72% — — Decreased loss from operations by 88% — — Reaffirms path to positive EBITDA — SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB:…

Click here to view original post