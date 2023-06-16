Ex-Metacrine chief Preston Klassen recharges at microRNA biotech; Allogene begins search for a CFO

Preston Klassen

? Preston Klassen has mapped out his next destination as president and R&D chief of microRNA developer Regulus Therapeutics. Klassen was the CEO of Metacrine, a biotech co-founded and chaired by Rich Heyman that was ensnarled in toxicity issues with its NASH program. Metacrine would hand out pink slips to half its workforce before a merger with Equillium that ultimately didn’t materialize. Earlier, Klassen was CMO and US president of Sanifit and then led R&D at Arena Pharmaceuticals. Regulus also welcomed Allergan vet Curtis Monnig as VP of CMC, the same position he previously held at January Therapeutics.

Eric Schmidt

? Allogene CFO Eric Schmidt is leaving in early August “to spend more time with his family on the East Coast,” according to a press release….

Click here to view original post