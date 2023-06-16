Variety of biotechs seek capital from public markets after data readouts

Biotechs left and right announced stock sales this week after data drops at ASCO, the European Hematology Association’s annual meeting and elsewhere.

The famed genome editing biotech Editas Medicine seeks about $125 million. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals wants double that. Verastem Oncology eyes $85 million. The tally for Praxis Precision Medicines is $59.1 million. And over at Clene, the figure is $40 million.

The offering at Editas comes after the biotech shared early data on its gene-edited cell therapy EDIT-301, which is being investigated in patients with sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. TD Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau said they were “encouraged by the compelling SCD data and initial data in thalassemia” and will look for longer follow-up later this year to get more insight on how it compares to…

