HAYA Therapeutics Adds Douglas L. Mann, M.D. as Chairperson of Clinical Advisory Board

June 20, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #Cardiology–HAYA Therapeutics announces that cardiologist and researcher Douglas L. Mann, M.D. is joining as Chairperson of the company’s Clinical Advisory Board.
