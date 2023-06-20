LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #Cardiology–HAYA Therapeutics announces that cardiologist and researcher Douglas L. Mann, M.D. is joining as Chairperson of the company’s Clinical Advisory Board.
HAYA Therapeutics Adds Douglas L. Mann, M.D. as Chairperson of Clinical Advisory Board
