Immune and cancer biotech Attovia launches with $60M from Frazier and Alamar

Frazier Life Sciences is teaming up with venBio and Illumina Ventures to create a new immune-mediated and cancer-focused biotech spun out of the precision proteomics company Alamar Biosciences.

The new company, Attovia Therapeutics, will launch with $60 million and an exclusive worldwide license to Alamar’s platform. The platform, called Attobody, creates small format binders that could be a key piece to antibody-drug conjugates, radioligands and other biotherapeutics. CEO Tao Fu told Endpoints News that the lead program, in an undisclosed immune-mediated disease, will enter the clinic by 2025.

Yuling Luo

Fu, a venture partner at Frazier, and Alamar CEO Yuling Luo have been friends for “many, many years” and started thinking about how to turn the platform into its own company roughly a year ago. It is already being explored for use in CNS diseases through Alamar’s collaboration with…

Click here to view original post