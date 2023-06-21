FDA approves injectable form of argenx’s myasthenia gravis drug Vyvgart

The Dutch biotech company argenx won FDA approval on Tuesday for an easier-to-administer version of its autoimmune disease drug efgartigimod. The new version, marketed at Vyvgart Hytrulo, will be available in July.

Vyvgart was previously approved in late 2021 as an intravenous infusion for people with generalized myasthenia gravis, a condition in which a person’s own immune system errantly makes antibodies that attack their muscles. The disease can make moving, speaking, and swallowing difficult and becomes life-threatening when it impedes breathing.

Sales of the Vyvgart, which was the company’s first product, have increased steadily each quarter since its launch nearly 18 months ago. Argenx recorded sales of $401 million from the drug last year and $218 million in the first quarter of 2023.

"I was holding my breath because the odds are against you as a biotech…

