Trailing Akero and 89bio, Boston Pharmaceuticals posts early data on its NASH injection

In an early-stage study, Boston Pharmaceuticals’ injection reduced indicators of NASH, a fatty liver disease. The treatment is one of a handful of investigational drugs that mimics a growth factor FGF21, putting Boston Pharmaceuticals in a burgeoning race to develop a treatment for a disease where no medications are currently approved.

In the Phase IIa study, 102 patients received either a once-a-month or biweekly dose of BOS-580 at three different dosages — 75 mg, 150 mg, or 300 mg — over 12 weeks. Excluding patients who got the lowest dose at 75 mg a month, over two-thirds of patients in the other dose groups saw their liver fat levels cut by at least half, compared to 3% of placebo patients.

At 300 mg a month (including patients who got a biweekly 150 mg dose), patients saw levels of alanine and aspartate transaminases, enzymes that are found at higher levels in…

