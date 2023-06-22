Neurobiologist Daniel Bayless joins Salk to study sex hormones and social behaviors in mice

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute welcomes Assistant Professor Daniel Bayless, a neurobiologist who studies the influence of sex hormones on social interaction and behavior in mice. Bayless joins Salk’s world-renowned neuroscience faculty—a collaborative team working to uncover how our brains work so we can build resilience in the face of stress, aging, and disease.

“Daniel is an innovative scientist who will be a tremendous asset to our faculty,” says Salk President Gerald Joyce. “His research on social behaviors will advance our understanding of how hormones and sex differences affect the brain and underlie certain neurological conditions.”

Social interactions are vital for wellbeing, social cohesion, and societal progress. Disruptions in social information processing can impact behavior and are often observed in neurological conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease and autism spectrum…

Click here to view original post