‘The sleeping giant is waking up’: FTC raises the pressure on pharma dealmaking

In 2020, the Federal Trade Commission narrowly approved AbbVie’s $65 billion takeover of Allergan. It’s unlikely the antitrust enforcer would approve such a deal today.

The commission’s approval was accompanied by a 20-page dissent from then-Commissioner Rohit Chopra, who criticized the FTC’s handling of the merger and others like it. Letting the deal close based on an order that AbbVie divest overlapping products was a “narrow, flawed and ineffective” approach to regulating major pharmaceutical transactions, Chopra argued.

That three-year-old dissent now reads like a herald of a more aggressive FTC that is rolling out new ways of regulating — and attempting to stop — pharmaceutical mergers. The agency, long focused on direct competition between individual products, has broadened its mission to examine how drugmakers can leverage their size against payers and nascent rivals. Showing as much was the agency’s May lawsuit to block Amgen’s $27.8 billion buyout of Horizon Therapeutics.

…

