Tourmaline Bio reverse merges into Talaris, joining public markets and targeting thyroid eye disease

Talaris Therapeutics will hand over its spot on the Nasdaq to Tourmaline Bio in a reverse merger to fund trials of an ex-Pfizer drug it hopes can compete with Horizon Therapeutics and Immunovant.

In February, Talaris ended most work on its stem cell therapies for kidney transplant patients and went hunting for alternative paths. The all-stock deal will give Tourmaline $210 million in cash, including a $75 million private placement that will bankroll the new company through 2026 and multiple trials of an anti-IL-6 antibody.

The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter and both boards are in favor. The new company will trade as $TRML and keep Tourmaline’s name. Talaris plans to make a $64.8 million cash dividend to stockholders, who will own 21.3% of the combined company.

Tourmaline is taking its drug TOUR006…

