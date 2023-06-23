Oncolytic virus startup Calidi secures $25M toward Series B round

Calidi Biotherapeutics, a San Diego biotech working on developing allogeneic cell delivery of oncolytic viruses, said Friday that investors have committed $25 million to a series B round.

The press releases says that the funding is led by Atlanta investment firm Jackson Investment Group, which contributed an initial $5 million. An additional group of new and previous investors called Calidi Cure, led by Calidi CEO Allan Camaisa, also participated in the round.

The financing will allow Calidi to move its pipeline candidates forward, utilizing a combo of allogeneic stem cells and oncolytic viruses for several cancer indications.

“We believe in the promise of Calidi’s cell-based delivery platform and are excited to support the company through this next chapter,” Jackson Investment Group CEO Rick Jackson said in the release.

A remaining commitment, according to the release, is still conditional on completion of a previously-announced merger between Calidi…

