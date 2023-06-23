Vertex’s cell therapy gives early hope for weaning some type 1 diabetes patients from insulin

A radical new way of treating type 1 diabetes keeps producing promising early data, raising hopes that a cell therapy might one day become a cure for the disease.

The data, from a small trial, are the most advanced clinical results yet from Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ VX-880 program, which consists of an infusion of lab-grown, insulin-producing cells made from stem cells. Most notably, the newest results include two patients with over a year of follow-up, each of whom have shown significant drops in their A1C blood sugar levels and no severe hypoglycemic events, and remain free from using insulin as of a May data cut-off. Data from three additional patients, who received the therapy more recently, are following a similar trajectory.

“This data is so clearly outside the range that you would ever see by chance,” David Altshuler, Vertex’s chief scientific officer, told Endpoints News in an advance interview. “That tells you there’s…

