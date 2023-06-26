Lilly’s retatrutide saw patients lose 24% of weight at highest dose

Eli Lilly’s experimental weight loss drug retatrutide appears to have set a new bar, helping obese patients in a Phase II study lose 24% of their body weight after about a year of treatment.

The drop in weight translated to an average of 58 pounds for patients on the highest dose of the drug, according to data presented at the American Diabetes Association conference in San Diego. It’s an effect that easily beats other, similar weight loss drugs in pharma pipelines or already on the market.

“It is striking that on average, participants with obesity taking the highest dose of retatrutide lost nearly a quarter of their body weight,” said Ania Jastreboff, the director of the Yale Obesity Research Center and the lead author of the study, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Retatrutide is part of the next generation group of weight loss drugs in…

