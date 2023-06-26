OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; Chief Executive Officer: Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D.; hereafter “Shionogi”) announced that Shionogi Inc., a New Jersey-based subsidiary of Shionogi, has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Shionogi Inc. will acquire Qpex Biopharma, Inc. (Head Office: San Diego; President & CEO: Michael Dudley; hereafter “Qpex”), a privately held clinical stage pharmaceutical company with expertise in antimicrobia
Shionogi Further Extends Infectious Disease Innovation Platform with Planned Acquisition of Qpex Biopharma, Inc.
OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; Chief Executive Officer: Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D.; hereafter “Shionogi”) announced that Shionogi Inc., a New Jersey-based subsidiary of Shionogi, has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Shionogi Inc. will acquire Qpex Biopharma, Inc. (Head Office: San Diego; President & CEO: Michael Dudley; hereafter “Qpex”), a privately held clinical stage pharmaceutical company with expertise in antimicrobia