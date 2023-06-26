Shionogi to buy Qpex Biopharma and its antibiotics pipeline for $100M cash

Japan’s Shionogi has struck a deal to acquire San Diego-based antibiotic maker Qpex Biopharma, paying $100 million cash in bagging several clinical-stage programs that it hopes can address bacterial resistance to antibiotics.

Qpex was spun out of The Medicines Company back in 2018 around a preclinical pipeline and platform technology that was left out of The Medicines Company’s divestiture of infectious disease work to Melinta. The top candidate is now xeruborbactam, a beta-lactamase inhibitor that’s being developed in combination with other antibiotics, both in oral and injectable form.

Shionogi has made infectious disease one of its main focus areas and previously discovered antiviral medicines such as the flu therapy Xofluza (licensed by Roche) and HIV drugs licensed to ViiV. In the realm of antibiotics, it’s marketing Fetroja (cefiderocol) for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, both as last-line defenses.

In addition to the upfront payment,…

