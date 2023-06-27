Illumina lays off workers and cuts office footprint as part of cost-reduction measures

Illumina has started to lay off workers and will reduce its real estate footprint, according to a regulatory filing posted Monday afternoon, as part of cost cuts announced earlier this year.

The DNA sequencing company declined to disclose how many employees will be let go. But Illumina said another round of layoffs is expected in the third quarter.

In April, Endpoints News reported that Illumina was looking at personnel costs as part of a $100 million plan to cut expenses. Layoff plans, according to sources, have been particularly controversial within the company after a near doubling of pay for former CEO Francis deSouza, who last year received $26.7 million in compensation. DeSouza stepped down earlier this month, after activist investor Carl Icahn gained a foothold on Illumina’s board in a proxy fight.

“We believe these steps need to be taken to continue driving innovation, expand profitable growth for…

