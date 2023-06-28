Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces Tumoroid Culture Medium to Accelerate Development of Novel Cancer Therapies

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the launch of the Gibco™ OncoPro™ Tumoroid Culture Medium Kit*, the first commercially available culture medium specifically developed for the expansion of patient-derived tumoroids, or cancer organoids, from multiple cancer indications. While cancer remains a leading cause of death globallyi ,hurdles remain in bringing new cancer therapies to patients, with up to 97% of drug candid

Click here to view original post