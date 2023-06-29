Illumina’s new CEO will face questions about Grail, cost cuts and competition

Just two and a half weeks after the abrupt exit of Illumina’s CEO Francis deSouza, the DNA sequencing giant is facing one of the most pivotal periods in its history.

It has promised investors $100 million in cost cuts, is awaiting the final outcome in an antitrust saga stemming from its $7.1 billion acquisition of cancer test developer Grail, and faces competition that wasn’t there a few years ago. This all comes amid its search for a new CEO, who will have to lead the San Diego-based company through those difficulties.

The hope is that the company, whose machines are ubiquitous in drug and medical labs across the world, can restore some of the shine that once made it the darling of researchers and investors alike. But the challenges have changed from the last decade, during the company’s phase of rapid growth.

“The playbook will have to be a bit…

