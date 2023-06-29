REMINDER: Revelation Biosciences, Inc. Urges All Stockholders to Vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #biotechnews–Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today reminded stockholders that the virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) is scheduled for Friday, July 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and urges all stockholders to vote now. YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – NO MATTER HOW MANY SHARES YOU O

Click here to view original post