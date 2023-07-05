New Genetic Technology Developed to Halt Malaria-Spreading Mosquitoes

July 5, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on New Genetic Technology Developed to Halt Malaria-Spreading Mosquitoes

Using CRISPR technology, UC San Diego scientists have engineered a new way to genetically suppress populations of Anopheles gambiae, the mosquitoes that primarily spread malaria in Africa and contribute to economic poverty in affected regions.

Click here to view original post