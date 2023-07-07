California Alzheimer’s startup TrueBinding raises more than $50M, lays off workers twice in June

TrueBinding, a California startup addressing Alzheimer’s from a different angle than most other biotechs, has secured more than $50 million in additional capital. But it’s also gone through two rounds of layoffs in recent weeks, according to LinkedIn posts.

The biotech sent in paperwork on a $57.7 million raise this week, but the SEC filing outlines an originally targeted $78 million round. The company brought in 11 investors for the offering, which kicked off in March.

While the company reels in additional cash, just a year after a relatively under-the-radar nine-figure raise, it’s also been downsizing. Employees posted to LinkedIn in recent weeks, saying there have been two rounds of layoffs. A person familiar with the situation told Endpoints News there was no formal reason given for the “mass layoffs.”

A TrueBinding spokesperson and CEO Dongxu Sun did not respond to multiple Endpoints inquiries. The company…

