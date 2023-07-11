Preying on hungry, anxious worms

LA JOLLA—The life of the tiny worm called Caenorhabditis elegans consists mostly of looking for food, eating food, and laying eggs. So, when any of these behaviors are disrupted, there’s cause for concern. In a new study, Salk Institute scientists discovered that the “feel good” brain chemical dopamine regulates anxious worm behavior in the presence of nipping predators.

Worm (Caenorhabditis elegans) approaching two predators (Pristionchus pacificus) guarding a patch of food.
Credit: Salk Institute

The findings, published in eLife on July 11, 2023, illuminate how this dopamine-regulated brain pathway may be related to anxiety and could provide insight into human conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“Worms are a wonderful model for studying anxiety because the cause of their anxiety…
