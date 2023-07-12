EU orders Illumina to pay $476M fine over unapproved Grail deal

Illumina must pay a $476 million (€432 million) fine for buying the cancer-testing firm Grail without regulatory approval, the European Commission said today.

The San Diego-based company closed the deal in 2021 despite the EU’s ongoing antitrust investigation. More than a year later, the bloc told Illumina to unwind the transaction, but has yet to issue a formal divestiture order.

“EU merger rules require that merging companies not to implement mergers until approved by the Commission (“the standstill obligation”),” said the EU in a statement. “It is a cornerstone of the European merger control system, that enables the Commission to carry-out its role before structural changes modify the competitive landscape.”

Illumina and Grail, the EU added, “knowingly and intentionally breached the standstill obligation.” On top of the fine on Illumina — which represents 10% of Illumina’s turnover — it is also charging Grail a “symbolic fine”…

Click here to view original post