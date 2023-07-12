San Diego biotech secures $75M to advance lead candidate

Arthrosi Therapeutics, a biotech company developing a gout treatment, raised a fresh $75 million through a Series D round.

According to a press release on Tuesday, Guangrun Health Industry led the round alongside other investors, including Reichstein Biotech, a subsidiary of ApicHope Pharmaceuticals. Arthrosi hasn’t shared news about previous financing rounds, but data from PitchBook show that this was the seventh round. It last raised $15 million in March and has raised a total of $154.1 million, according to PitchBook.

The San Diego-based biotech has been pursuing AR882, a potential treatment for gout, since the biotech was founded in 2018. The company in January said it had positive results from a placebo-controlled Phase IIb with 140 patients that showed the drug reduced median serum urate (sUA) levels by 59% after 12 weeks of treatments at the higher dose…

