STAT+: Pharmalittle: EU fines Illumina $475M for closing Grail deal; life-threatening lead poisoning antidote in short supply

Hello, everyone, and how are you this fine, sunny morning? The middle of the week has arrived, as you may know, so why not celebrate with a delicious cup of stimulation? After all, you made is this far, which is a likely sign of surviving another few days. Of course, no prescription is required, which is a good thing. Our choice today is gingerbread, for those tracking this sort of thing. And while you drink up, you can peruse some of the tidbits we have assembled to help you start the day. Hope you conquer the world and, as always, do keep in touch …

Supplies are running out for a key antidote for life-threatening lead poisoning, The Wall Street Journal says. The drug, named dimercaprol, has been a go-to treatment for years for the worst cases of lead poisoning, but doctors have had to scrounge for…

Click here to view original post