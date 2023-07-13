27th Annual Symphony at Salk to feature GRAMMY® Award-winner Jennifer Hudson

LA JOLLA—On Saturday, August 19, the Salk Institute will celebrate 27 years of Symphony at Salk, its premier annual fundraiser and concert under the stars, with the breathtaking sounds of the San Diego Symphony and guest performer Jennifer Hudson, a two-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress, and Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer.

The unique experience includes a champagne reception and gourmet dinner along with immersive entertainment set in the ambiance of the Louis Kahn-designed architectural landmark overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

“Symphony at Salk blends science and art to inspire creativity and enrich our understanding of the world,” Salk President Gerald Joyce says. “I am looking forward to the exciting entertainment and the opportunity to showcase our world-class Institute, and I hope many new supporters and community members will…

