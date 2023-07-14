Deborah Birx enters new phase as biotech CEO; Verastem chief announces his retirement

Deborah Birx

? After entering the public consciousness with the White House Coronavirus Task Force and embarking on a subsequent book tour, Deborah Birx has replaced Brian Varnum as CEO of Armata Pharmaceuticals, a California biotech developing bacteriophages. Concurrent with Birx’s appointment, Armata also picked up $25 million in funding through a subsidiary of Innoviva, where Birx had a seat on the board of directors before joining Armata. Birx was a mainstay with then-NIAID Director Anthony Fauci in White House press briefings at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brian Stuglik

? Verastem Oncology CEO Brian Stuglik will retire on Aug. 1 as Dan Paterson gets elevated to the top spot. Paterson’s association with Verastem began 12 years ago as head of corporate development and diagnostics, and…

