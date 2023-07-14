STAT+: Three women sue cancer diagnostic firm Grail alleging harassment, retaliation

Three sales executives, all of them women, have filed suit against Grail, a cancer diagnostics company, alleging that they were harassed, that the company failed to take corrective action, and that it retaliated by removing them from consideration for promotions.

The suits, which were filed earlier this week, are complicated by the fact that Grail was purchased by Illumina, the largest DNA sequencing firm, for $8 billion in 2021 — yet Illumina has left Grail to operate as a separate company. Illumina is named in the suit.

All three plaintiffs are being represented by the Vora Law Firm, based in Santa Monica, Calif.

