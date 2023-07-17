Novartis to buy siRNA developer DTx Pharma for up to $1B

Novartis will continue to add siRNA capabilities to its tool belt in a deal worth up to $1 billion.

The Swiss pharma acquired DTx Pharma, a San Diego-based biotech with a siRNA therapy that it wants to start testing in patients with Carcot-Marie-Tooth disease Type 1A (CMT1A), a neuromuscular disease that can cause loss of muscle function.

There are about 150,000 patients with CMT1A in the US and Europe.

DTx’s FALCON platform, meaning Fatty Acid Ligand Conjugated OglioNucelotide platform, allows for the delivery of small interfering RNA, or siRNA, therapies into a patient’s tissue. The biotech’s lead program, called DTx-1252, is currently preclinical and received an orphan drug designation in May from the FDA.

Novartis plans to pay $500 million upfront to acquire the full rights to DTx-1252, two separate preclinical programs that aim to treat patients in…

