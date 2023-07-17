Salk Institute mourns the loss of former Board trustee, longtime supporter Margaret Faye Wilson

Margaret Faye Wilson, a leader in the banking and retail industries, died on July 10. She served as a Trustee on Salk’s Board from 2010 to 2019 and was a generous donor of the Institute over the years, including supporting the Institute’s premier annual event, Symphony at Salk.

Prior to her service as a Salk Trustee, Wilson co-founded Wilson Boyles & Company, a business management and strategic planning consulting firm with offices in San Diego and Chicago. She previously held the position of senior vice president of the Risk Management Group for The Home Depot, also serving on that board of directors; and spent 21 years at Bank of America, where she was a top-level executive and manager, including executive vice president, and chairman and president of Security Pacific Financial Services (a wholly owned subsidiary of…

Click here to view original post