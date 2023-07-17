CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To extend the benefits of genomic testing research for reproductive health labs, Thermo Fisher Scientific today launched two new next-generation sequencing-based options to support preimplantation genetic testing-aneuploidy (PGT-A) used commonly to inform in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) research. The Ion ReproSeq PGT-A Kit* and the Ion AmpliSeq Polyploidy Kit* mark the first research use reproductive health assays avail
Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces New Reproductive Health Assays to Accelerate Fertility Research
