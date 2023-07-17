Turnstone charts $75M IPO for TIL cell therapies in drumroll of biotech IPOs this month

Turnstone Biologics plans to list on the Nasdaq in a $75 million raise shortly after a trio of biotechs — Apogee Therapeutics, Sagimet Biosciences and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals — went public following a stretch of inactivity for the beleaguered sector.

The solid tumor cell therapy biotech hopes to mark a turnaround after losing key deals with AbbVie in 2021 and Takeda in 2022 and enacting layoffs last year.

If Turnstone prices at the mid-point of $13, it would raise about $75 million from selling 5.8 million shares under the ticker “TSBX,” per an SEC filing on Monday morning.

Autoimmune biotech Apogee and NASH drug developer Sagimet upsized their IPOs last week before raising about $300 million and $85 million, respectively, in the Friday doubleheader. Shares of Apogee $APGE closed nearly 25% higher on Friday, the first…

