Westlake attracts another $450M to fuel startups in LA’s nascent biotech scene

July 17, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication

“If it’s not broken, let’s not try to fix it.”

That’s the motto behind biotech VC firm Westlake Village BioPartners, which said Monday that most of its existing investors returned for a $450 million third fund. The firm plans to incubate more hometown Los Angeles startups, follow the same CEO-first model that worked for its IPO star Acelyrin and breathe new life into clinical-stage assets developed by biopharmas.

Behind the fund are founding managing director Beth Seidenberg, the ex-Kleiner Perkins investor who has brought many of her former LPs along to Westlake, and managing directors Mira Chaurushiya and David Allison, a jovial duo that had worked together at 5AM Ventures.

“When I started Westlake — now almost five years ago — the vision was to create a top-tier, world-class biotech investing firm, and we’re well on our way to accomplishing that now with Mira and David on board,” Seidenberg told…
