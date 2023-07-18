LOS ANGELES & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calidi Biotherapeutics and City of Hope announce first patient dosed in Phase 1 trial evaluating CLD-101 in recurrent high-grade glioma patients
Click here to view original post
Calidi Biotherapeutics and City of Hope Announce First Patient Dosed in a Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Neural Stem Cells Engineered to Carry an Oncolytic Virus, CLD-101, in Recurrent High-grade Glioma Patients
LOS ANGELES & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calidi Biotherapeutics and City of Hope announce first patient dosed in Phase 1 trial evaluating CLD-101 in recurrent high-grade glioma patients