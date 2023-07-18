MarketingRx roundup: Genentech, Bristol Myers lead Fast Company innovators list; Real Chemistry inks AI deal  

Genentech in the biotech category and Bristol Myers Squibb in the pharmaceutical category notched top spots on Fast Company’s annual best workplaces for innovators list for 2023. Other biotechs on the list were Roivant Sciences and Akadeum Life Sciences, while on the pharma side, Alynylam and animal health specialist Zoetis were both named.

The publication noted Genentech’s new $250 million manufacturing investment in San Francisco for small-batch drug production for clinical trials in its writeup, and pointed up Roivant’s promising two-year program for recent graduates.

Bristol Myers earned kudos for its multiple STEM education, scholarship and lab space initiatives, including its Golden Ticket program for startups and entrepreneurs, and Alnylam was praised for its 10-month leadership program for women and for encouraging employees to donate 20% of their time to personal projects.

