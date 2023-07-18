Scripps Researchers to Explore Deep-Sea Methane Seeps in Alvin Submersible

July 18, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on Scripps Researchers to Explore Deep-Sea Methane Seeps in Alvin Submersible

UC San Diego Scripps Institution of Oceanography professor emerita Lisa Levin is set to explore the poorly understood deep-sea ecosystems surrounding methane seeps off the coast of Southern California using the Alvin human-occupied submersible.

