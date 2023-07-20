Grail pushed a more restrictive employee arbitration agreement shortly before lawsuits

The cancer-testing company Grail took steps last month to push more employee legal disputes into private arbitration, substantially revising a prior policy that left the door open for workers to sue the company in court over discrimination and harassment claims.

The change, which was put in front of workers in June, comes as Grail is facing lawsuits from three now-former workers who have sued the company for harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

Endpoints News reviewed copies of an old employee agreement from 2021 as well as the new one. The old agreement exempted from arbitration “any claim or cause of action alleging discrimination or harassment.” The new policy, which all employees have been asked to sign, says that claims for “discrimination, harassment, retaliation,” among other disputes, will be decided in “final and binding arbitration and not by way of court or jury trial.”

While the new agreement is more restrictive, employees…

