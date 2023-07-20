Sanofi signs second startup collaboration this week, a $125M small molecule pact with Recludix

As Sanofi expands the reach of its blockbuster Dupixent, the French Big Pharma is looking to go further downstream in the IL-13 and IL-4 space with more inflammation and immunology drugs. It’s doling out $125 million in upfront payments to Recludix Pharma to do so.

This is Sanofi’s second preclinical collaboration of the week, following a sickle cell disease tie-up with Scribe Therapeutics. It will work with San Diego-based Recludix on inhibitors of STAT6, a transcription factor that hits the activity of key cytokines driving type 2 inflammatory diseases — namely IL-13 and IL-4, which are targeted by Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent.

This time around, Sanofi is betting on oral small molecules, which would diversify its biologics-heavy pipeline and potentially open it up to new patients.

In exchange for the near-term $125 million, more than $1.2 billion in biobucks and up to double-digit sales royalties, Sanofi nabs…

