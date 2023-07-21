Exclusive: After CureVac, Igor Splawski moves to RTW stealth startup; Lyndra’s Jessica Ballinger adds CEO title amid commercial prep

Igor Splawski

A chunky chain necklace, matching earrings, and a floral shirt with a dozen colors — that’s Igor Splawski.

The former chief scientist at CureVac has taken his RNA expertise — and fashion — to RTW Investments’ stealth startup Yarrow Biotechnology, becoming its new CSO. Yarrow, just like RTW, is based in New York City. The early-stage biotech is developing antisense oligonucleotide treatments for monogenic CNS diseases, though it won’t disclose exactly what indications it’s looking at.

Splawski is a seasoned veteran in the burgeoning RNA therapeutics field, but Yarrow is the first opportunity he’s had to really focus on working with CNS diseases. “Nobody can really say that they’ve made a great breakthrough in delivering things to the brain,” he said, though he added that there are therapies that can be delivered directly to the spine. “This was one of the opportunities to…

