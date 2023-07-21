José Luis Millán joins international initiative to study calcification in aging

Sanford Burnham Prebys professor José Luis Millán, Ph.D., has joined a five-year, $13 million program that will study misplaced calcification in the eyes and brains of patients suffering from age-related diseases.
