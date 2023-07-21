Revealing HIV drug-resistance mechanisms through protein structures

LA JOLLA—Salk Institute researchers, in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health, have discovered the molecular mechanisms by which the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) becomes resistant to Dolutegravir, one of the most effective, clinically used antiviral drugs for treating HIV.

The new study, published July 21, 2023 in Science Advances, reveals how changes to the 3D structures of integrase, an HIV protein, can lead to Dolutegravir resistance and how other compounds may be able to overcome this resistance.

“With HIV, one must think two steps ahead of the virus,” says Salk Associate Professor Dmitry Lyumkis, co-senior author and the Hearst Foundation Developmental Chair. “We’ve now determined how the virus could continue evolving against drugs like Dolutegravir, which is important to consider for the development of future therapeutics.”

