Turnstone Biologics rides biotech’s IPO train in Friday debut

Turnstone Biologics raised $80 million in a Friday morning IPO under the ticker $TSBX, bookending a rare two-week stretch for biotech listings.

The startup follows Apogee Therapeutics, Sagimet Biosciences and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in going public in recent days, a feat that only a dozen drug developers have achieved so far this year amid a turbulent few years for the biotech sector. If underwriters exercise their option to purchase more stock, Turnstone’s IPO would become slightly larger than its $80 million Series D, announced two years ago to the day.

For Turnstone, it kicks off a turnaround story. The solid tumor biotech was ditched by AbbVie in 2021 and then further abandoned by Takeda last year, which led to a downsizing. At the end of last month, the biotech had 112 full-time employees.

On Monday, it set a price range of…

Click here to view original post