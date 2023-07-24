Quince buys a rare disease biotech; Heron reduces headcount

Quince Therapeutics will buy the private biotech EryDel SpA in a stock deal, with up to $485 million on the line in development, regulatory and commercial biobucks.

EryDel stockholders will own about 16.7% of the combined company following the closing, which is expected to occur this quarter. Both boards have approved it.

With the deal, Quince said it will have funding to keep the lights on into 2026. Its $87.6 million will bankroll a Phase III clinical trial for EryDel’s lead asset and an NDA submission, pending study results. EryDel’s EryDex is being tested for a rare pediatric neurological disease known as ataxia-telangiectasia. There are no approved treatments for the life-threading condition, but researchers are looking into custom gene therapies.

The deal caps a long journey for Quince in recent years. It recently rejected a takeover proposal, rebranded from Cortexyme, stopped work on an Alzheimer’s…

