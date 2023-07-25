Robotic Hand Rotates Objects Using Touch, Not Vision

Inspired by the effortless way humans handle objects without seeing them, a team led by UC San Diego engineers has developed a new approach that enables a robotic hand to rotate objects solely through touch, without relying on vision.
