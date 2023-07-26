Infinity Pharmaceuticals lays off 78% of staff, shrinks board after MEI Pharma merger fail

Infinity Pharmaceuticals is scrambling to reduce its “burn rate” after the proposed merger with MEI Pharma fell through, turning to layoffs and a downsized board of directors in the attempt, it announced Tuesday.

Infinity laid off about 78% of its workforce — 21 employees — and three board members left, while the rest agreed to finish out their terms without getting paid after MEI had to scrap the merger on Monday because of a lack of shareholder support. About 2.05 million shares disapproved of the combination, and 1.9 million shares were cast in support.

In May, San Diego-based MEI received an unsolicited offer from asset management company Anson Advisors and investment firm Cable Car Capital to acquire the company for no less than $8.00 per share in cash, plus a CVR to receive 80% of net proceeds from any license or disposition of MEI’s assets….

