Boundless Bio names Jami Rubin as CFO, following stint at EQRx

After a two-year role leading finance at EQRx, Jami Rubin is taking over as CFO of San Diego startup Boundless Bio.

Boundless is part of the portfolio at ARCH, which Rubin joined as a venture partner in May. Her addition to the VC group came just a couple months after Boundless, which is focused on so-called oncogene amplified cancers, unveiled a $100 million Series C.

“If Boundless is successful, we have the potential to create a whole new vertical in cancer therapeutics with drugs that target the root cause of amplification,” Rubin told Endpoints News in a preview of her new role.

She starts at the biotech on Monday and will remain a part-time venture partner at ARCH, where she’s already advising on multiple stealth-stage projects.

Rubin said she was attracted to Boundless’ science, which is based on Stanford researcher Paul Mischel’s work on tiny DNA circles; the management team,…

Click here to view original post