AXIM® Biotechnologies Receives Notice of U.S. Patent Allowance for Three Separate Patents Including Its Rapid Point of Care Neutralizing Antibody Test

August 1, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on AXIM® Biotechnologies Receives Notice of U.S. Patent Allowance for Three Separate Patents Including Its Rapid Point of Care Neutralizing Antibody Test

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare diagnostic solutions development company, announced today the receipt of notification by the United States Patent & Trademark Office of several patent allowances. AXIM has been developing a proprietary diagnostic platform that can be adapted to test for a variety of analytes including, for example, SARS-Cov-2, Lactoferrin, IgE, Lacritin, MMP-9. This inn
Click here to view original post