Guardant resolves pending litigation with Illumina and enters into new agreement to advance long-term commercial partnership and cancer research

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced an agreement with Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, that resolves their pending litigation and promotes a shared resolution to advance the companies’ long-term, commercial partnership. The three-year agreement includes a joint request to dismiss with prejudice the pending litigation between the companies, includ
