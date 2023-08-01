Pipeline Therapeutics Announces First Subject Dosed with PIPE-791 in Phase 1 Study

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipeline Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision neuroregeneration, today announced that the first subject was dosed in the Phase 1 clinical trial of PIPE-791 in healthy volunteers. PIPE-791 is a potent, selective and brain-penetrant small molecule antagonist of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1). “Initiating dosing in this first in human study with PIPE-791 is a significant milestone for Pipeline that brings us one step

