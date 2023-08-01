Through the Lens of the Natural World

UC San Diego alum Brandon Güell recently was recognized in the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition for “Treefrog Pool Party,” a stunning photo that showcases his mastery of capturing rare moments in nature.
